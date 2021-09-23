Vice President Urges Industry To Work With Government On Implementing Reforms

-
ALSO READ
EU-India Business Roundtable To Support Increased Trade And Investment
GiveIndia launches 'Vaccinate India Programme' to protect underserved communities from COVID-19
Benchmarks hit day's low; Nifty holds 15,750
India Has One Of The Fastest Rates Of Growth Of Renewable Energy Capacity In The World: Union Power Minister
India Reorienting Competitive Advantage In Digital Space
-
The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu called upon the industry to work with the Government on implementing various reforms with greater vigour and pave the way for sustained economic growth in the coming decade. Speaking virtually at 'Mystic South, Global Linkages Summit - Towards a $1.5 Trillion Economy by 2025' organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said India is now at a decisive point in regaining its growth. Pointing out that the Union Government has taken a number of steps to revive the economy, he said, the industry on its part, must rise to the occasion and ensure that the upward growth trajectory continues. The need of the hour is to initiate actions that return the economy to a high-growth track and create gainful jobs for millions of workers by 2030, the Vice President said.
Stating that an annual GDP growth rate of 8 to 8.5% annually with continued productivity growth will be required to stimulate entrepreneurship, create jobs and drive balanced progress, Naidu noted that India has been one of the 18 outperforming emerging economies over the past decade. Stressing the need for India to leapfrog ahead to achieve the required employment and productivity growth, he said that global trends such as digitization and automation, urbanization, rising incomes, sustainability, health, and safety are assuming a new significance in the wake of the pandemic.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU