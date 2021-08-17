India COVID Recovery Rate At 97.51%; Highest Level Since March 2020

-
-
India reported 25,166 new cases in last 24 hours; lowest in 154 days. Active cases constitute 1.15% of total cases; lowest since March 2020 and the active caseload is currently 3,69,846; lowest in 146 days. The recovery Rate currently was at its highest level since March 2020 at 97.51%. There were 3,14,48,754 total recoveries across the country so far and 36,830 patients recovered during last 24 hours. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 1.98%; less than 3% for last 53 days. Daily positivity rate at 1.61%; less than 3% for last 22 days. Testing capacity was substantially ramped up with 49.66 cr tests totally conducted. 55.47 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 88.13 lakh vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours marking the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day.
