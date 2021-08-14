India's Exports And Imports Continue To Rebound

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in July 2021 are estimated to be USD 54.95 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 36.19% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 23.24% over July 2019. Overall imports in July 2021 are estimated to be USD 57.29 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 50.15% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 10.60% over July 2019.

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-July 2021 are estimated to be USD 204.97 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 47.87% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 15.35% over April-July 2019. Overall imports in April-July 2021 are estimated to be USD 214.71 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 72.06% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 0.32% over April-July 2019. The trade balance for July 2021 was estimated at USD (-) 10.97 billion as against USD(-) 4.83 billion in July 2020, which marks a drop of 127.37%.

