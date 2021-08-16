Prime Minister Announces Launch Of National Master Plan For Infrastructure

-
The Prime Minister stated yesterday that along with modern infrastructure, there is a great need for adopting a holistic and integrated approach in infrastructure construction. He said that in the near future, we are going to launch the National Master Plan of Prime Minister 'Gati Shakti' which will be a huge scheme and fulfill the dreams of crores of countrymen. This scheme of more than 100 lakh crores rupees will result in new employment opportunities for lakhs of youth. Gati Shakti will be a National Infrastructure Master Plan for our country which will lay the foundation of holistic Infrastructure and will lead to an integrated and holistic pathway to our economy.
Right now, there is no coordination between our means of transport. Gati Shakti will break the silos, and will remove all these obstacles. This will reduce the travel time for the common man and the productivity of our industry will also increase. Gati Shakti will also go a long way in making our local manufacturers globally competitive and this will also develop new possibilities for the creation of future economic zones. In this decade, the power of speed will form the basis of India's transformation, the PM quoted.
