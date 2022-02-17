India Covid Recovery Rate Improves To 98.03%

India added 30,757 new cases in the last 24 hours. Daily positivity rate stands at 2.61%. Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.04%.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 3,32,918. Active cases stand at 0.78%. Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.03% with 67,538 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,19,10,984. 75.55 cr tests were conducted so far; 11,79,705 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 174.24 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

