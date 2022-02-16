India's Mineral Production Index Up 2.6% On Year In December 2021

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of December, 2021 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 120.3, was 2.6% higher as compared to the level in the month of December, 2020.

As per the provisional statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- December, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year has increased 16.0%. Production level of important minerals in December, 2021 were: Coal 748 lakh tonnes, Lignite 39 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2814 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2492 thousand tonnes, Chromite 384 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes , Gold 106 kg, Iron ore 209 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 28 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 273 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 126 thousand tonnes, Limestone 309 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 110 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 11 thousand tonnes and Diamond 70 carat.

