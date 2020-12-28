Rabi Plantings Up 4.31%

The area under rabi crop rose by 4.31% to 598 lakh hectares (lha) till 24th December 2020 as compared to the corresponding week last year, according to data released by Agriculture Ministry. The area under wheat stood at 313.24 lakh hecatres (lha), recording a jump of 5.33% over nearly 297 lha in the same week last year. The pulses area soared by 5.40% to 149 lha. Acreage under Chana or Gram jumped 8%.

Area under oilseeds is around 79.50 lh, up 7.10% compared to the same period last year. Mustardseed area jumped by 9.23% to 72 lha. Coarse cereals acreage dropped though, sliding 6.70% on year to 43.44 lh. The area of maize and barley fell down by 7.43% and 8.41% respectively.

