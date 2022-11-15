India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 45.16% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 82.75% to Rs 9.96 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 45.16% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.75% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.965.45 83 OPM %50.0044.95 -PBDT1.551.44 8 PBT1.331.25 6 NP0.900.62 45

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:59 IST

