India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 45.16% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 76.00% in the September 2022 quarter
India Finsec consolidated net profit declines 61.19% in the June 2022 quarter
Smart Finsec reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 77.25% in the September 2022 quarter
Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 35.30% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 82.75% to Rs 9.96 croreNet profit of India Finsec rose 45.16% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.75% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.965.45 83 OPM %50.0044.95 -PBDT1.551.44 8 PBT1.331.25 6 NP0.900.62 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU