India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 45.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.75% to Rs 9.96 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 45.16% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.75% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.965.4550.0044.951.551.441.331.250.900.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)