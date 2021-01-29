India Focussing On Sustainable Urbanization With Focus On Ease Of Living Says Prime Minister

-
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue yesterday via video conferencing. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that he has brought the message of confidence, positivity and hope from 1.3 billion Indians amidst these times of apprehension. The Prime Minister told the gathering that despite the initial misgivings about the India's capacity to handle the pandemic, India moved forward with proactive and pro-participation approach and worked on strengthening the COVID specific health infrastructure, trained its human resource to tackle the pandemic and used technology massively in testing and tracking of the cases. In India, fight against corona was turned into people's movement and India succeeded in saving lives of maximum number of its citizens.
Modi also talked about the world's biggest vaccination drive and India's global efforts during the pandemic. He talked about evacuation of citizens when air space was closed and supply of medicines to more than 150 countries. Today, India is helping countries with online training, knowledge of traditional knowledge, vaccines and vaccine infrastructure. He informed that apart from the two current made in India vaccines, more vaccines are in pipeline which will enable India to help the world at greater scale and speed.
The Prime Minister also informed the forum about the steps being taken on economic front. He said that India has maintained economic activity by starting infrastructure projects worth billions of rupees and initiating special schemes for employment. Earlier we focused on saving lives now everyone is focussed on the growth of the country. India's ambition of self-reliance will strengthen globalism anew and will help in Industry 4.0, noted Modi.
The Prime Minister asserted that India is working on all the four factors of Industry 4.0- connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence or machine learning and real-time data. India is among the countries where data charges are the cheapest and mobile connectivity and smart phones have reached far and wide. India's automation design expert pool is vast and the country has made a mark in the field of AI and machine learning. Growing digital infrastructure has made digital solutions everyday part of life in India.
