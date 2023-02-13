India Forex Reserves Falls By USD 1.494 Billion To USD 575.27 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 1.494 billion to reach USD 575.267 billion as of February 3, snapping a three-week rising trend, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 3.03 billion to USD 576.76 billion. In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)