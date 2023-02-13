India Forex Reserves Falls By USD 1.494 Billion To USD 575.27 Billion

-
ALSO READ
India foreign exchange reserves surge by USD 11 billion to USD 561.16 billion
Cummins India Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 267 cr
India's Forex Reserves Decline Further By $3 Billion In A Week
India's Forex Reserves Record Highest Weekly Gains In One Year
India's Forex Reserves In CY2022 Record Steepest Fall In 10 Years
-
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 1.494 billion to reach USD 575.267 billion as of February 3, snapping a three-week rising trend, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 3.03 billion to USD 576.76 billion. In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU