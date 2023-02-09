Coal Production To Increase In 2023-24

The all India coal production in the year 2021-2022 was 778.19 MT in comparison to 716.08 MT in the year 2020-2021. Further, in the current financial year up to January, 2023, the country has produced about 698.24 MT of coal as compared to about 602.49 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of about 16%.

Ministry of Coal has requested the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to allow coal mines with existing Environmental Clearances to increase their production up to 40%, to hike by up to 50% without Fresh Environmental Impact Assessment or Public Consultation.

Coal India Limited, the largest supplier of coal in the country, has dispatched 572.25 MT of coal in the current fiscal (April - January, 2023) achieving a growth of 5.5 % over last year same period. Similarly, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has dispatched 54.1 MT of coal in the in the current fiscal (April - January, 2023).

For the current year 2022-23, the total domestic coal production target has been fixed at 911 Million Tonne.

In view of expected rise in coal demand due to economic growth, domestic coal production is proposed to increase to 1017 Million Tonne in 2023-24 which is further likely to increase by 9-10% in 2024-25. About 20-25% of the coal demand in the country is met from import. However, measures are being taken to replace substitutable import of coal by ramping up domestic production of coal.

