RBI extends G-Sec market trading hours

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restored the pre-pandemic trading hours for government securities from 9:00 to 17:00 Indian Standard Time (IST).

This change will be effective from the 13 February 2023.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, RBI had earlier restricted the trading hours of government securities from 9.00 to 15.30 IST.

