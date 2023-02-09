JUST IN
RBI extends G-Sec market trading hours

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restored the pre-pandemic trading hours for government securities from 9:00 to 17:00 Indian Standard Time (IST).

This change will be effective from the 13 February 2023.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, RBI had earlier restricted the trading hours of government securities from 9.00 to 15.30 IST.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 12:02 IST

