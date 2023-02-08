JUST IN
Financials shares edge higher
Business Standard

RBI Raises Repo Rate By 25 Bps

Capital Market 

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced. This was the first Monetary Policy Statement of the year. In December 2022, the repo rate was raised by 0.35 percentage points to 6.25%. There was no change in the reverse repo rate of 3.35%. The standing deposit facility rate will stand revised to 6.25% and the marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate to 6.75%. The MPC also decided by a majority of 4 out of 6 to remain focussed on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within target going forward while supporting growth.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 10:18 IST

