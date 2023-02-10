India Ranked Among Top Five Accreditation System In The World, Commerce Ministry Reports

-
ALSO READ
CMAI welcomes government's latest notification on excluding loose garments from Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules
Engineers India gains on bagging MRPL order for bio-ATF plant
India needs to include more R&D in newer technologies
The Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India visits the iCreate campus
TCS, Tata Motors, KFin Technologies, Lupin in focus
-
India's national accreditation system under the Quality Council of India (QCI) has been ranked 5th in the world in the recent Global Quality Infrastructure Index (GQII) 2021. The GQII ranks the 184 economies in the world on the basis of the quality infrastructure (QI). India's overall QI system ranking continues to be in the Top 10 at the 10th position, with the standardization system (under BIS) at 9th and the metrology system (under NPL-CSIR) at 21st position in the world.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU