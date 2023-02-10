India Ranked Among Top Five Accreditation System In The World, Commerce Ministry Reports

JUST IN
India's national accreditation system under the Quality Council of India (QCI) has been ranked 5th in the world in the recent Global Quality Infrastructure Index (GQII) 2021. The GQII ranks the 184 economies in the world on the basis of the quality infrastructure (QI). India's overall QI system ranking continues to be in the Top 10 at the 10th position, with the standardization system (under BIS) at 9th and the metrology system (under NPL-CSIR) at 21st position in the world.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 10:56 IST

