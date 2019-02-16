India Glycols standalone net profit rises 1.92% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.71% to Rs 757.45 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 1.92% to Rs 34.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 757.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 709.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales757.45709.84 7 OPM %13.9113.41 -PBDT71.3368.05 5 PBT53.5051.01 5 NP34.9734.31 2

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:16 IST

