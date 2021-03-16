India Marks Highest Coverage In Single Day With Over 3 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations

The total Covid-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 3.29 crore mark. Yesterday, India also recorded the highest vaccinations in a day with over 3 million vaccine doses administered.

The coverage of beneficiaries aged over 60 years has crossed 1 crore in just 15 days. A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 74,46,983 HCWs (1st dose), 44,58,616 HCWs (2nd dose), 74,74,406 FLWs (1st dose) and 14,09,332 FLWs (2nd Dose), 18,88,727 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,02,69,368 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

