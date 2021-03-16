Paddy Procurement Rises Around 14%

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, West Bengal and Tripura with purchase of over 679.65 LMTs of paddy up to 14.03.2021.

This is an increase of 14.08 % against the last year corresponding purchase of 595.77 LMT. Out of the total purchase of 679.65 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.82 LMT which is 29.84% of total procurement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)