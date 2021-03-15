India's Merchandise Imports Jump Nearly 9% In Rupee Terms On Year In February 2021

-
India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-February 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 439.64 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of - 10.14% over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-February 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 447.44 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of - 20.83% over the same period last year. India's overall exports in February 2021 were USD 27.93 Billion, as compared to USD27.74 Billion in February 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 0.67%. In Rupee terms, exports were Rs 2, 03,201.56 Crore in February 2021, registering a positive growth of 2.46%. Imports in February 2021 were USD 40.54 Billion (Rs 2,94,985.04 Crore), which is an increase of 6.96% in Dollar terms and 8.86% in Rupee terms over imports in February 2020. The trade deficit for February 2021 was estimated at USD 12.62 Billion as against the deficit of USD 10.16 Billion in February 2020, which is an increase of 24.14%. Taking merchandise and services together, overall trade deficit for April-February 2020-21 is estimated at USD 7.80 Billion as compared to the deficit of USD 75.90 Billion in April-February 2019-20.
