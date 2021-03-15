Wholesale Price Index Up For Second Month, Food Prices See Sharp Spurt

The wholesale price index (WPI) inflation edged for the second consecutive month in February to 4.17%, as food, fuel and power prices surged. The WPI inflation was 2.03% in January and 2.26% in February last year. The Primary Articles index for this major group increased by (1.04%) to 145.4 (provisional) in February, 2021 from 143.9 (provisional) for the month of January, 2021.

The Fuel & Power index increased by (4.51%) to 104.2 (provisional) in February, 2021 from 99.7 (provisional) for the month of January, 2021. Manufactured Products index increased by (0.64%) to 125.7 (provisional) in February, 2021 from 124.9 (provisional) for the month of January, 2021. The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Products' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 151.8 in January, 2021 to 153.0 in February, 2021. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from -0.26% in January, 2021 to 3.31% in February, 2021.

