Wholesale Price Index Up For Second Month, Food Prices See Sharp Spurt

-
ALSO READ
Wholesale Price Inflation Moderates, Food Prices See Sharp Deceleration
Wholesale Food Price Inflation Jumps Near 7%
Wholesale Inflation Slips Near 2%, Food Price Inflation Turns Negative
India's WPI inflation rises to 1.48% in October
Wholesale Price Inflation Hits 8 Month High, Food Prices Moderate
-
The wholesale price index (WPI) inflation edged for the second consecutive month in February to 4.17%, as food, fuel and power prices surged. The WPI inflation was 2.03% in January and 2.26% in February last year. The Primary Articles index for this major group increased by (1.04%) to 145.4 (provisional) in February, 2021 from 143.9 (provisional) for the month of January, 2021.
The Fuel & Power index increased by (4.51%) to 104.2 (provisional) in February, 2021 from 99.7 (provisional) for the month of January, 2021. Manufactured Products index increased by (0.64%) to 125.7 (provisional) in February, 2021 from 124.9 (provisional) for the month of January, 2021. The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Products' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 151.8 in January, 2021 to 153.0 in February, 2021. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from -0.26% in January, 2021 to 3.31% in February, 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU