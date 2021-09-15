Merchandise Exports Jump Nearly 46% On Year In August 2021

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in August 2021 are estimated to be USD 52.20 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 33.99% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 19.89% over August 2019. Overall imports in August 2021 are estimated to be USD 58.57 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 45.38% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 16% over August 2019.

Merchandise exports in August 2021 were USD 33.28 Billion, as compared to USD 22.83 Billion in August 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 45.76%. In Rupee terms, exports were Rs. 2,46,863.37 Crore in August 2021, as compared to Rs. 1,70,470.61 Crore in August 2020, registering a positive growth of 44.81%. As compared to August 2019, exports in August 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 28.03% in Dollar terms and 33.50% in Rupee terms.

The commodities/commodity groups which have recorded positive growth during August 2021 vis-vis August 2020 are Petroleum products (144.6%), Gems & jewellery (88.3%), Engineering goods (59.01%), Cotton yarn/fabs./made-ups, handloom products etc. (55.84%), Man-made yarn/fabs./made-ups etc. (51.71%), Marine products (50.7%), Coffee (42.31%), Mica, Coal & other ores, minerals including processed minerals (38.56%), Organic & inorganic chemicals (35.94%), Electronic goods (31.67%), Jute mfg. including floor covering (25.3%), Handicrafts excl. handmade Carpet (24.67%), Ceramic products & glassware (18.07%), Plastic & Linoleum (16.33%), RMG of all textiles (14.15%), Cashew (12.58%), Cereal preparations & miscellaneous processed items (12.19%), Fruits & Vegetables (10.13%), Tea (8.55%), Leather & leather products (8.37%), Carpet (6.93%), Rice (6.78%), Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (1.36%) and Spices (0.23%).

Merchandise imports in August 2021 were USD 47.09 Billion (Rs.3,49,301.90 Crore), which is an increase of 51.72% in Dollar terms and 50.73% in Rupee terms over imports of USD 31.03 Billion (Rs 2,31,736.82 Crore) in August 2020. Imports in August 2021 have registered a positive growth of 18.15% in Dollar terms and 23.20 per cent in Rupee terms in comparison to August 2019.

The merchandise trade balance for August 2021 was estimated at USD (-) 13.81 Billion as against USD (-) 8.20 Billion inAugust2020, which is a decline of (-) 68.30%. As compared to August 2019 (USD (-) 13.86 Billion), trade balance in August 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 0.37%.

