India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 19.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of India Pesticides declined 19.39% to Rs 34.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 217.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 190.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.217.64190.0321.3832.2249.3761.3146.3259.0534.8043.17

