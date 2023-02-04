JUST IN
India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 19.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 217.64 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides declined 19.39% to Rs 34.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 217.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 190.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales217.64190.03 15 OPM %21.3832.22 -PBDT49.3761.31 -19 PBT46.3259.05 -22 NP34.8043.17 -19

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:22 IST

