AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 43.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.52% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies rose 43.40% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.52% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.352.71 61 OPM %19.5427.31 -PBDT1.050.79 33 PBT1.010.77 31 NP0.760.53 43

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:21 IST

