AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 43.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.52% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies rose 43.40% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.52% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.352.7119.5427.311.050.791.010.770.760.53

