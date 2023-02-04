Shetron standalone net profit declines 9.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 54.26 croreNet profit of Shetron declined 9.15% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 54.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.2653.97 1 OPM %10.849.84 -PBDT3.533.55 -1 PBT2.242.14 5 NP1.491.64 -9
