India ranks globally 3rd in Start-Up ecosystem and also in terms of number of Unicorns: Dr Jitendra Singh

India ranks globally 3rd in Start-Up ecosystem and also in terms of number of Unicorns, as stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh. As per the latest data, there are currently 105 unicorns, out of which 44 were born in 2021 and 19 in 2022. The Minister said, the decade 2021-30 is expected to bring transformational changes for Indian Science, Technology and Innovation (STI). Dr Jitendra Singh said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has increased the Gross Expenditure on R&D (GERD) more than three times in the last few years. He said, as per the latest data, India has over 5 lakh R&D personnel, the number that has shown a 40-50% increase in the last 8 years. In the last 8 years, Dr Jitendra Singh said, women's participation in extramural R&D has also doubled and now India occupies 3rd rank in terms of number of PhDs awarded in Science and Engineering (S&E) after the USA and China.

