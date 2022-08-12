IT Dept raids 2 business firms in Maharashtra, Rs 56 cr cash seized

-
ALSO READ
Urja Global spurts on setting up e-scooter assembling unit in Nashik
Actor and Philanthropist Rajshri Deshpande commencing her Third School Rebuilding Initiative in the Tribal Village of Marathwada, Crowdfunding on Ketto for the Project
AWHCL subsidiary wins contracts from Nashik City Municipal Corporation
IGL rises on PNGRB nod for setting CGD network in 3 districts of UP
Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2021 quarter
-
During the course of the search operation, several incriminating evidences have been found and seized, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
The initial analysis of seized evidences of both the groups has revealed that they were engaged in large scale tax evasion, resorting to inflation of expenditure through bogus purchases from several entities.
These entities have also been found to be involved in GST frauds.
So far, the search operation has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 56 crore, and bullion and jewellery worth Rs 14 crore. Further investigations are in progress, the Finance Ministry statement said.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU