India Coal Production Increases By 11.37% In July

The overall coal production in India has increased by 11.37% to 60.42 million ton (MT) from 54.25 MT during July, 2022 as compared to July 2021. As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during July this year Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 11.12% and 44.37% by producing 47.33 MT and 9.80 MT coal respectively. However, SCCL registered a negative growth of 32.51% during the month. Of the top 37 coal mines, production of 24 mines was more than 100 per cent during July this year. Another seven mines' production stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

At the same time, coal dispatch increased by 8.51% to 67.81 MT from 62.49 MT during July, 2022 as compared to the previous year. During July 2022, CIL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 8.17% % and 40.78% by dispatching 54.54 and 9.91 MT respectively. The Power utilities dispatch has grown by 17.09% to 58.45 MT during July this year as compared to 49.92 MT in July 2021 due to increase in power demand. Coal based power generation has registered a growth of 4.76% in July 2022. The overall power generation in July 2022 has been 4.29% higher than in July 2021.

