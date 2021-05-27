Board of Metropolis Healthcare approves appointment of director and interim compliance officer

-
ALSO READ
Board of TVS Motor Company approves change in directorate
Board of Bosch approves change in directorate
Max Healthcare gains on hiking stake in subsidiary
Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.97 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Oswal Agro Mills announces change in directorate
-
At meeting held on 27 May 2021The Board of Metropolis Healthcare at its meeting held on 27 May 2021 has approved the appointment of Hemant Sachdev as Additional Non Executive Non Independent Director of the company. The Board also took note of resignation of Poonam Tanwani from post of company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 31 May 2021. The Board approved the appointment of Danish Allana as interim compliance officer with effect from 01 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU