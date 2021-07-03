India Reports 44111 New Covid-19 Cases

India has reported 44,111 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a latest update stated earlier today. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since six continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's Active Caseload today stands at 4,95,533, less than 5 lakh after 97 days. A net decline of 14,104 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.62% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)