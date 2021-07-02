Government Announces Inclusion Of Retail And Wholesale Trades As MSMEs

-
Minister of MSME and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today announced revised guidelines for MSMEs with inclusion of Retail and Wholesale trades as MSMEs. Gadkari said the revised guidelines will benefit 2.5 Crore Retail and Wholesale Traders.
He said Retail and wholesale trade were left out of the ambit of MSME, now under the revised guidelines, retail and wholesale trade will also get benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines. With the revised guidelines the Retail and wholesale trades will be now be allowed to register on Udyam Registration Portal.
