India Joins OECD G20's Inclusive Framework Tax Deal

-
ALSO READ
AGC Networks complete acquisition of majority stake in Z Services HQ DMCC, UAE
Minda Corp gains on partnering Israel-based Ride Vision
OECD Forecasts India To Grow Fastest Among OECD Members, Raises Projection To 12.6% For FY22
IRFC lists USD 750 mn 10-year Bond at India INX in GIFT IFSC
Narayana Hrudayalaya gains on expansion in Cayman Islands
-
India and majority of the members OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting adopted a high-level statement containing an outline of a consensus solution to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy. The proposed solution consists of two components- Pillar One which is about reallocation of additional share of profit to the market jurisdictions and Pillar Two consisting of minimum tax and subject to tax rules.
Some significant issues including share of profit allocation and scope of subject to tax rules, remain open and need to be addressed. Further, the technical details of the proposal will be worked out in the coming months and a consensus agreement is expected by October.
The principles underlying the solution vindicates India's stand for a greater share of profits for the markets, consideration of demand side factors in profit allocation, the need to seriously address the issue of cross border profit shifting and need for subject to tax rule to stop treaty shopping.
India is in favour of a consensus solution which is simple to implement and simple to comply. At the same time, the solution should result in allocation of meaningful and sustainable revenue to market jurisdictions, particularly for developing and emerging economies. India will continue to be constructively engaged for reaching a consensus based ready to implement solution with Pillar one and Pillar two as a package by October and contribute positively for the advancement of the international tax agenda.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU