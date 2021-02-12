Sharp Drop In Food Prices Pulls Retail Inflation Near 4%

-
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) slipped to 4.06% in the month of January 2021, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Friday. The retail inflation during the month of December 2020 was at 4.59%. This is the second consecutive month the CPI data has come within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper margin of 6%.
The drop in retail inflation is driven primarily by easing food prices. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food basket fell to 1.89% in the month of January, down from 3.41% in December 2020. The slide in the food basket was due to a fall in vegetable prices that recorded near 16% decline on-year in January.
