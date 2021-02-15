Wholesale Inflation Slips Near 2%, Food Price Inflation Turns Negative

-
-
The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade noted today that the rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index or WPI, stood at (2.03%) (provisional) for the month of January, 2021 (over January, 2020) as compared to 3.52% during the corresponding month of the previous year. The index for this Primary articles group declined by (-1.77%) to 143.9 (provisional) in January, 2021 from 146.5 (provisional) for the month of December, 2020. The index for Fuel and Power group increased by (5.84%) to 99.7 (provisional) in January, 2021 from 94.2 (provisional) for the month of December, 2020.
The index for Manufactured products group increased by (1.54%) to 124.9 (provisional) in January, 2021 from 123.0 (provisional) for the month of December, 2020. The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 154.4 in December, 2020 to 151.8 in January, 2021. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 0.92% in December, 2020 to -0.26% in January, 2021.
