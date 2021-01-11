India's Active Covid-19 Caseload At Just 2% Of Total Positive Cases

India has been registering declining daily new cases since many days continuously. 16,311 New Cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. India's daily new fatalities have also declined substantially. Less than 170 daily deaths were recorded after 229 days. Declining new cases and high rate of recovery have in tandem resulted in continuous fall in the country's active caseload on a sustained basis. India's total Active Caseload has fallen to 2.25 lakh (2,22,526) today. The present active caseload consists of just 2.13% of India's Total Positive Cases.
A total of 16,959 cases have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 809 from the total active caseload. The total recovered cases stand at 10,092,909. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 99 lakhs and presently stands at 98,70,383. The Recovery Rate is also improved to 96.43% today. This is amongst the highest the world over.
