India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Climbs Above 96%

India has been reporting a streak of very low daily new cases. Only 18,139 persons were found positive in the last 24 hours in the country. The steady fall in the new cases has ensured the contraction of the Total Active Cases. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,25,449 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 2.16%. With 20,539 recoveries in the last 24 hours, a net decline of 2,634 cases from the total active caseload was registered.

The figure shows the change in the Active Cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded maximum positive change with an addition of 307 cases whereas Kerala shows maximum negative change with a drop of 613 cases. Total Recoveries have crossed 1 crore mark recently. With the consistent rise in the daily recoveries, the number is exponentially increasing. It stands at 10,037,398 today. The Recovery Rate has also increased to 96.39%. Around 80% of the recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)