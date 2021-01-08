India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Climbs Above 96%

India has been reporting a streak of very low daily new cases. Only 18,139 persons were found positive in the last 24 hours in the country. The steady fall in the new cases has ensured the contraction of the Total Active Cases. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,25,449 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 2.16%. With 20,539 recoveries in the last 24 hours, a net decline of 2,634 cases from the total active caseload was registered.
The figure shows the change in the Active Cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded maximum positive change with an addition of 307 cases whereas Kerala shows maximum negative change with a drop of 613 cases. Total Recoveries have crossed 1 crore mark recently. With the consistent rise in the daily recoveries, the number is exponentially increasing. It stands at 10,037,398 today. The Recovery Rate has also increased to 96.39%. Around 80% of the recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU