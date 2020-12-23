India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Drops Under 3 Lakhs

The ongoing trend of contraction of India's total active cases continues. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,89,240 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 2.86%. Following the national trend, 26 States/UTs have less than 10,000 active cases. The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. While 23,950 persons were found positive in the past 24 hours, India has registered 26,895 new recoveries during the same period.

A net decline of 3,278 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. India's total cumulative tests are nearing 16.5 Cr (16,42,68,721). Keeping in line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, 10,98,164 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The testing capacity of the country has grown to 15 lakh tests per day. India's testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,276 labs across the country. An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)