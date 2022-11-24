India's Coal Production Reaches 448 Million Ton In October

-
During the first seven months this year, there is 9 % growth in average rakes per day availability which is helping to transport higher quantity of coal and building up stocks at power plants. Ministry of Power is also augmenting transportation of coal through rail-cum-road mode.
CIL has communicated quota for RCR mode of lifting to all the power generating companies for next eight months. This will help power generating companies to plan transportation logistics in advance.
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Power, Railways and Coal are working together to promote transportation of coal through sea route. So far transportation of coal from MCL to Paradip by rail and thereafter to power plants on Eastern Coast is being made through rail-sea-rail route. Government is promoting transportation of coal from coal mines in eastern parts of the country to power plants located on the western coast or northern parts of the country. Accordingly, capacity of coal transportation to Paradip is being augmented. It is planned to start movement of coal for western coast plants through RSR by early next year. Government is planning to promote transportation of coal through all three possible modes.
