Telecom Industry AGR grows 18% to Rs 60,530 crore in Apr-June 2022

Telecom service providers' adjusted gross revenue grew 17.91 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 60,530 crore in April-June 2022 with Jio leading in terms of revenue share, telecom regulator Trai said in a report on Wednesday. The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom service providers was Rs 51,335 crore in June 2021 quarter, according to the performance indicator report for quarter ended June 2022 released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). The government collects it share of revenue from telecom service providers based on their AGR.

