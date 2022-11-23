Estimated 10 Lakh Jobs To Be Created From Ind-Aus ECTA, Says Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Developed countries of the world are keen to do free trade agreements with India: Piyush Goyal
India on path to become a powerhouse driving global growth by 2047: Piyush Goyal
India aspiring to take international trade to USD 2 Trillion by 2030: Piyush Goyal
Green Hydrogen will provide momentum to India's journey towards energy independence
Even the poorest of the consumers in our country deserve the best quality products: Piyush Goyal
-
ECTA provides for an institutional mechanism to encourage and improve trade between the two countries. For the first time, decisions completely based on extensive stakeholder consultations with every industry, Ministries, trade associations etc unlike the previous FTAs was undertaken.
It is expected that with this agreement, the total bilateral trade will cross US$ 45-50 bn in 5 years from existing US$ 31 bn. India's Merchandise Exports is likely to increase by 10 billion by 2026-27. Moreover, since the labour-intensive sectors will be benefitted, it is expected to create an additional employment of atleast 10 lakhs jobs in India, create ample opportunities for investment, promotion of start-ups. Similarly, it would provide enhanced job opportunities for Indians in Australia and increased remittance flows to India.
Around 96% of Australia's exports are raw materials and intermediate products which will allow many Indian industries to get cheaper raw materials and make them competitive. Investments will help increasing presence of higher value products of advanced technology, thereby promoting vertical Movement in the value chain (Engineering, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals & Medical devices). Another major gain is in Pharmaceuticals sector, where Drugs approved in other developed jurisdiction will get fast track approval for patented, generic and biosimilar medicines. As regards trade in services, Australia has offered wide ranging commitments in around 135 sub sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU