Govt gives in-principle approval for 95 more ethanol projects

-
ALSO READ
Mishtann Foods gains on plan to set up grain-based ethanol facility
Everest Inds gets in-principle nod from Karnataka Govt for land allotment
Government's Ethanol Blending Programme to be a game changer for India
Shree Renuka Sugars gains after update on ethanol capacity expansion
Lyra Network India receives in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India for a Payment Aggregator Licence
-
The decision is expected to add an annual ethanol production capacity of around 480 crore liters in the country.
The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) said, out of these 95 projects, 68 are grain-based, 20 are molasses based, and seven projects are based on dual feedstock.
These projects have the potential to bring an investment of about Rs 12,000 crore and will create hundreds of employment opportunities in rural India.
Under the new window of ethanol interest subvention scheme, 243 projects have been given in-principle approvals since 22 April 2022. Under the new window, ethanol project proponents having land and Environmental Clearance (EC) can apply to avail the benefit upto 21 April 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU