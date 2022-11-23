JUST IN
Govt gives in-principle approval for 95 more ethanol projects

The government has given in-principle approval for 95 more ethanol projects under the new window of ethanol interest subvention schemes.

The decision is expected to add an annual ethanol production capacity of around 480 crore liters in the country.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) said, out of these 95 projects, 68 are grain-based, 20 are molasses based, and seven projects are based on dual feedstock.

These projects have the potential to bring an investment of about Rs 12,000 crore and will create hundreds of employment opportunities in rural India.

Under the new window of ethanol interest subvention scheme, 243 projects have been given in-principle approvals since 22 April 2022. Under the new window, ethanol project proponents having land and Environmental Clearance (EC) can apply to avail the benefit upto 21 April 2023.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 14:51 IST

