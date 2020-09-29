India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 83%

-
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today India continues to report high number of recoveries. The recovered cases have exceeded the new confirmed again during the past 24 hours. With this, India's Recovery Rate has leaped past 83% today. A total of 84,877 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country while the number of new confirmed cases stands at 70,589.
The total number of recoveries has touched 51,01,397. A total of 73% of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten States, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Kerala, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra is topping the list with nearly 20,000 recoveries while Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh both contribute more than 7,000 to the single day recoveries.
