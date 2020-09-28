Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Allows H-CNG In CNG Engines

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allowed use of H-CNG (18% mix of hydrogen) in CNG engines. The Ministry has been notifying various alternate fuels under Clean Fuels for transportation. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has also developed specifications (IS 17314:2019) of Hydrogen enriched Compressed Natural Gas (H-CNG) for automotive purposes, as a fuel.

Certain CNG-engine were tested to understand the emission reduction using H-CNG as compared to 'neat' CNG. A notification for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, for inclusion of H-CNG as an automotive fuel has been published vide GSR 585 (E) dated 25th Sept 2020 by the Ministry. The draft rules in this respect were made available to the public on the 22nd July last. No objections and suggestions were received from the public in this respect.

