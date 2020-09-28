Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Allows H-CNG In CNG Engines

-
ALSO READ
CNG, piped cooking gas price in Delhi, adjoining cities cut
Natural gas prices cut by steep 26 pc; huge dent in ONGC revenues
Adani Gas cuts CNG, piped cooking gas prices
Petrol pumps not to provide fuel to those not wearing masks in Bhubaneswar
Government Considering To Bring Natural Gas Under GST
-
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allowed use of H-CNG (18% mix of hydrogen) in CNG engines. The Ministry has been notifying various alternate fuels under Clean Fuels for transportation. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has also developed specifications (IS 17314:2019) of Hydrogen enriched Compressed Natural Gas (H-CNG) for automotive purposes, as a fuel.
Certain CNG-engine were tested to understand the emission reduction using H-CNG as compared to 'neat' CNG. A notification for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, for inclusion of H-CNG as an automotive fuel has been published vide GSR 585 (E) dated 25th Sept 2020 by the Ministry. The draft rules in this respect were made available to the public on the 22nd July last. No objections and suggestions were received from the public in this respect.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU