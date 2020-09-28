Conditions Likely To Become Favourable For Withdrawal Of Southwest Monsoon

-
Conditions are likely to become favourable for withdrawal of southwest Monsoon from West Rajasthan and adjoining areas around 28th September, 2020, noted a latest update from the Agricultural Ministry. The Low Pressure Area lies over East Uttar Pradesh & adjoining Bihar.
The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto midtropospheric levels. A trough runs from north Madhya Maharashtra to the cyclonic circulation associated with Low Pressure Area over East Uttar Pradesh & adjoining Bihar at lower & middle tropospheric levels.
