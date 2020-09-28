India's Total Covid -19 Recoveries Cross 50 Lakh

India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 50 lakh today (50,16,520), noted a latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. With a very high number of COVID patients recovering every single day, India's steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries continues. 74,893 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

India has witnessed a very high level of more than 90,000 recoveries every day in the recent past. The total recovered Cases have outpaced active cases by more than 5 times. With the exponential increase in the recoveries, there is close to 100% increase in recovered cases in one month.

