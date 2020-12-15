India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 95%

A latest update from government stated today that new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen under 22,100. The daily new cases stand at 22,065 after 161 days. The new added cases were 22,252 on 7th July, 2020. In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined below 3.4 lakh.

The total positive cases of the country are 3,39,820 and now comprise merely 3.43%of the total cases. The slide in the active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in the recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 94 lakhs (94,22,636). The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 90,82,816. The national Recovery Rate has further escalated to 95.12%.

