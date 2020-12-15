GOI Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 22,000 Crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) '4.48% Government Security, 2023' for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) 'GoI Floating Rate Bonds, 2033' for a notified amount of Rs2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iii) '6.22% Government Security, 2035' for a notified amount of Rs9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iv) '6.67% Government Security, 2050' for a notified amount of Rs5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs2,000 crore against each of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

