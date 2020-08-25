RBI Announces Special Open Market Operations For An Aggregate Amount Of Rs 20000 Crores

On a review of current and evolving liquidity and market conditions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crores in two tranches of Rs 10,000 crores each. The auctions would be conducted on August 27, 2020 and September 03, 2020. The Reserve Bank will purchase some securities worth Rs 10000 crores using the multiple price auction method.

These include 6.18% GS 2024, 8.24% GS 2027, 5.79% GS 2030 and 7.95% GS 2032. The Reserve Bank will simultaneously sell some securities using the multiple price auction method. These include 182 DTB 15102020, 182 DTB 22102020, 182 DTB 29102020 and 182 DTB 06112020.

