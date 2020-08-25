RBI Announces Special Open Market Operations For An Aggregate Amount Of Rs 20000 Crores

-
ALSO READ
RBI Announces Special Open Market Operations Of Simultaneous Purchase And Sale of GOI Securities For Rs 10000 Crore
RBI holds OMO auction worth Rs 15,000 crore
RBI Announces Special Open Market Operations Of Purchase And Sale of Government Securities Of Rs 10000 Crore
Coronavirus: RBI to inject Rs 10,000cr liquidity into market on Fri
RBI Extends Enhanced Borrowing Facility For Banks To Meet Their Liquidity Shortages
-
On a review of current and evolving liquidity and market conditions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crores in two tranches of Rs 10,000 crores each. The auctions would be conducted on August 27, 2020 and September 03, 2020. The Reserve Bank will purchase some securities worth Rs 10000 crores using the multiple price auction method.
These include 6.18% GS 2024, 8.24% GS 2027, 5.79% GS 2030 and 7.95% GS 2032. The Reserve Bank will simultaneously sell some securities using the multiple price auction method. These include 182 DTB 15102020, 182 DTB 22102020, 182 DTB 29102020 and 182 DTB 06112020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU