India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Spike Above 3.60 Lakh Mark

India's Covid-19 spread continues to intensify. After a drop in cases on Monday, there was a huge spike as 3,60,960 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 73.59% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,358. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 32,921 while Kerala reported 32,819 new cases.

