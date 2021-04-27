India Reports Around 3.23 Lakh Daily Covid-19 Cases

India's daily Covid-19 cases count fell a little yesterday after hitting above 3.5 lakh over the weekend. A total of 3,23,144 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 71.68% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,700. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,551 while Karnataka reported 29,744 new cases.

