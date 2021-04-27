RBI Issues Guidelines For Appointment Of Auditors of Commercial Banks, UCBs And NBFCs

-
The Reserve Bank of India had announced in the 'Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies' issued as part of the Monetary Policy Statement dated December 4, 2020 that with a view to improve the quality of financial reporting of Supervised Entities (SEs), harmonised guidelines on appointment of Statutory Auditors of Commercial Banks (excluding RRBs), Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs) and Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) will be issued. Accordingly, a Circular on 'Guidelines for Appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs)/ Statutory Auditors (SAs) of Commercial Banks (excluding RRBs), UCBs and NBFCs (including HFCs)' has been issued today. These Guidelines provide necessary instructions for appointment of SCAs/SAs, the number of auditors, their eligibility criteria, tenure and rotation, etc. while ensuring the independence of auditors.
The Guidelines shall become applicable from FY 2021-22 and onwards. However, UCBs and NBFCs shall have the flexibility to adopt these guidelines from H2 of FY 2021-22 so that there is no disruption. The revised Guidelines being issued will ensure that Statutory Auditors are appointed in a timely, transparent and effective manner. This is expected to improve the quality of financial reporting by the aforesaid Entities and also improve the audit quality.
