Paddy Procurement Rises Around 10%

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of over 710.53 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 702.24 LMT and Rabi Crop 8.29 LMT) upto 26.04.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 646.36 LMT, marking a spurt of around 10%.

About 106.35 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,34,148.29 Crore.

